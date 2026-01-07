Thinking about trains again...

But it rather led me to thinking about trains (aahhh, trains...).
Firstly, what very good value a Senior Railcard is at £70 for three years if, like me, you don't drive. I paid mine off within the first month, and it even saves you, the taxpayer, money as I use the railcard, paid for out of my own funds, to buy discounted tickets for work purposes.
But I also got to thinking about interrailing, which is a bad idea. Last year, I travelled to Lecce via Nuremburg, Brno and Udine, and back via Rimini, Basle and Mainz, with a detour through Liechtenstein in search of schnitzel. But, if another opportunity arises, I'm thinking of heading to the Arctic Circle... And yes, there might not be schnitzel (which is a pity) but the scenery would be stunning...
No comments:
Post a Comment