Wednesday, January 07, 2026

Thinking about trains again...

Professional training takes me to Croydon in a few weeks time which means navigating our official travel provider's website. And clearly, it's been a while since I've done so because I was surprised today to find that the new one works extremely well, which is not a phrase commonly associated with anything in the public sector and particularly anything contracted out by the public sector.

But it rather led me to thinking about trains (aahhh, trains...).

Firstly, what very good value a Senior Railcard is at £70 for three years if, like me, you don't drive. I paid mine off within the first month, and it even saves you, the taxpayer, money as I use the railcard, paid for out of my own funds, to buy discounted tickets for work purposes.

But I also got to thinking about interrailing, which is a bad idea. Last year, I travelled to Lecce via Nuremburg, Brno and Udine, and back via Rimini, Basle and Mainz, with a detour through Liechtenstein in search of schnitzel. But, if another opportunity arises, I'm thinking of heading to the Arctic Circle... And yes, there might not be schnitzel (which is a pity) but the scenery would be stunning...

