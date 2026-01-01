2026 — a year of transition…

So, the fireworks have gone off, and a new year has begun. I gave up making public announcements of resolutions made a long time ago - why broadcast your failures? - and this year is no exception. But I can be fairly sure that some things will happen in the coming year.
First, it’s my firm intention to bring my
reign of terror leadership of Creeting St Peter Parish Council to a close in May. Now, I acknowledge that I’ve been trying to do this for a while though, and there may be some resistance - either I’m making the job look harder than it actually is, or my colleagues are perhaps too comfortable as things are - but given that 2027 is a year of transition anyway, it’s probably best that someone who might be around in the next cycle takes the role on.
Second, my rather unexpected time on the national stage of the first tier of local government will come to an end in September. I had never dreamt that being the Chair of a very small Parish Council might have wider repercussions, but with my approaching ineligibility as a parish councillor (yes, it all comes to an end in May 2027), I will feel obliged to pass on my NALC National Assembly seat and thus my place on its Smaller Councils Committee.
I will depart knowing that I’ve made a difference. The financial reporting to National Assembly is hugely improved, and my questioning of reports was part of the process of change. When I’m on form, I’m good at scrutiny, and the outgoing Vice Chair Finance, Peter Davey, was keen to respond. He was gracious enough to give me some credit, although the hard work was done by Peter and the professional team.
I also lobbied for the micro council sector. 40% of parish and town councils have an annual budget of £10,000 or less, and the debate at NALC always seemed to rather overlook the fact that our part of the sector is much more about representation and community than providing services. The recently created Micro Councils Network offers a forum for councillors to discuss the issues that affect us - difficulties with Clerk recruitment, administrative challenges, etc - and to seek advice or best practice. Simplified guidance appropriate to our sector is being produced, something that will be welcomed by many.
But all good things must come to an end. I’m the sort of liberal who believes that power should be shared and passed on, so I’m relaxed about that.
Other than that, much is uncertain. Travel plans are still emerging, as is my professional role. Mind you, I am in the slightly bemusing position of being able to retire, or partially retire, at a time of my choosing, which adds to the palette of possibilities. I do think that I ought to give some thought to a post-work world at some point though.
But, whatever else happens, it will happen with Ros, which is nice…
