Does technology offer a solution to my lack of focus?

Ten years ago, I got myself a Fitbit and started walking 10,000 steps each day. And, apart from a brief, food poisoning induced, hiatus in February 2016, I haven’t missed a day since.
The Fitbit kept me on track, reminding me to walk, and congratulating me when I reached my target, which feels like the right sort of motivational tool for someone like me. The calendar on my smartphone reminds me of events to attend, and sometimes I’m even prepared for them.
But my organisational capability has, up until now, relied on my fairly reliable memory. And, whilst it is generally good, I do tend to be easily distracted from carrying out essential tasks. And so, I’m trying out an app-based reminder system, which offers me an e-mail highlighting the tasks to be carried out that day. So far, I would have to say that it hasn’t entirely dealt with my tendencies to prevaricate, but I do have a sense of mild progress.
I’m also working with a shopping list app that Ros can add things to, reminding me to pick them up on my lunchtime walk around the town.
Think of it as less “building a bettter walrus” than “developing a more organised walrus”. Wish me luck!
