Natalism: the next "interesting" set of policies coming our way?

If you follow what Reform UK are campaigning on, and I wish that I didn't, you know that many of their ideas come from thinktanks which slavishly follow a right-wing perspective. Reduce immigration, attack benefit claimants, penalise diversity - that sort of thing.
But, taking immigration, if you've succeeded in restricting the number of new immigrants to virtually none, you've then got the problem of how you maintain the size of the workforce in what is likely to be an aging population, given that the rate of births per woman over lifetime has fallen below the replacement rate, something which is true across most of the developed nations.
Well, the Heritage Foundation, one of America's leading conservative thinktanks, has a series of suggestions. You might not like them, especially if your idea of a model family is not one with a husband, a wife, 2.2 children, a house in the suburbs with a picket fence and some sort of medium-sized dog.
Naturally, single parents are an abomination, and unmarried ones almost as bad, so our friends at the Heritage Foundation recommend something termed a "marriage bootcamp",
where non-profits, including church groups, could run a program that covers important topics like communication, money management, blended families, fidelity, and conflict resolution. Successful completion of the program would mean that couples are ready to walk down the aisle at a communal wedding by the end of the bootcamp. The bride and groom would also be matched with a mentor couple to help them to navigate the highs and lows of early married life.
Now that may seem idyllic to the sort of people who would give the Moonies a second hearing, but I’m not sure that it sits well in a society where we have been told that there is no such thing as society. It also smacks of state-sponsored relationships, following a cookie-cutter pattern.
Tomorrow, I’ll look at the bribes they’re proposing to offer…
1 comment:
This smacks of NAZI ARYANISM where only THEIR IDEA OF PERFECTION is allowed
