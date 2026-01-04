All aboard the Mattapan Trolley!

Those of you who know me modestly well will know that I am an aficionado of public transport, or transit as I guess I should call it when across the pond. I am particularly fond of old trams and, having discovered that Boston’s MBTA (Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority) still runs a few, I decided to go take a look whilst I still had the chance to do so.
The Boston subway system is a bit of a hybrid. The Blue, Orange and Red Lines are familiar in that they look like “proper” underground trains. The Green Line runs underground in downtown Boston but is really a light rail system which uses trams as rolling stock. But, partway down the Red Line at Ashmont, the regular trains stop and are replaced by seventy year-old PCC streetcars to serve the 2.6 mile stretch onwards to Mattapan.
There’s talk of upgrading the line, and thus replacing the streetcars with something more practical and modern (people have no sense of romance…), so I thought that I’d better take a ride whilst I still can.
New Year’s Day was cold, with a stiff breeze making the positively balmy minus four degrees feel more like minus seven but, thanks to Ros, I was properly equipped with a heavy coat, woollen scarf, gloves and fleece-lined beanie hat to cover my head and ears. And, taking advantage of the MBTA commuter rail New Year day ticket (just $10 for as many rides on the extensive suburban rail system as you can bear), I set off from West Natick for Boston’s South Station and the onward Red Line south.
I couldn’t tell you anything about Ashmont, as it was merely an interchange point, and, having found where the Mattapan Line picks up, it wasn’t long before an orange streetcar honed into view and I hopped aboard.
They aren’t exactly designed for comfort, with hard, plastic seats, but you’re never going to be on board for long, so I guess that it doesn’t really matter that much.
This one was car #3238, which has undergone a rebuild, but still has the feel of something older even than I am.
At Mattapan, I took advantage of the opportunity to take a few pictures before heading the local branch of that New England fixture, Dunkin’ Donuts, for a doughnut and a hot coffee.
And I can tell you, I needed the latter…
