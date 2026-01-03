Adventures with Elsa (other princesses are available)

One of the unexpected side effects of being a grandparent of a five-year-old girl is exposure to the full array of Disney princesses. And yes, I know that Elsa is a queen, not a princess, but you know what I mean, right?
Our granddaughter is seldom happier than when she has a flowing dress to wear or, at least, she has been up until now. There is an emerging “threat” to this comfortable state of affairs.
For she has discovered KPop Demon Hunters, this summer’s unexpected hit. They don’t really fit with the “princess vibe” and it offers a challenge to a culturally challenged grandfather such as myself.
I’d familiarised myself with Frozen, and can do “Let It Go” jokes with the best of them. Moana was easy enough, as who can’t empathise with a giant crab with a magpie-like attraction to everything shiny? And it’s interesting how Disney has produced a series of films with strong female characters over recent years.
A Korean film about a girl band fighting demons masquerading as a boy band is a bit more of a stretch when your musical tastes tend to feature the gamut of late sixteenth/early seventeenth century madrigals (confusingly, the name of the family in Encanto). The tunes seem catchy enough though, and whilst the material might feel a bit more young teenager appropriate, our granddaughter has memorised the lyrics well enough to sing along on car journeys.
Rumi, Mira and Zoey are the members of HUNTR/X (pronounce the / as an “I”), who sing hit songs and secretly fight demons (I admit, the title is a bit of a giveaway). They are, naturally, strong personalities in control of their own careers - their male manager is more comic relief than Svengali.
Please don’t ask me about the plot - I’ve so far managed to avoid watching more than excerpts - but the news that a second film is being planned with much merchandise due to hit high streets soon indicates that the concept has been wildly successful. So, if you haven’t encountered KPop Demon Hunters yet, rest assured you probably will…
