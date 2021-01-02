Are difficult planning applications like buses? Because it surely feels like it right now...

Given that the applicants had a fairly poor record of compliance with planning constraints previously to their takeover by Sigma Roc plc, and that the relationship between the new owners and the village is, how can I put it, suboptimal, we are wary as to their intent.
The new proposal is to extend towards the River Gipping by adding an outdoor storage and fabrication area and likely objections are pretty obvious, in truth. The impact on the setting of Creeting Hall, both visually and in terms of noise, as well as the probable effect on Mill Lane, already damaged in places by the sheer weight of lorries transporting concrete products out towards the A14, are all likely to be factors in resident objections.
Naturally, the Parish Council will meet to consider our response, and I don’t want to prejudge that. But I am hesitant to support anything that will lead to more traffic from what is already a highly unsuitable site for a concrete products factory, and given the persistent breaches of the working hours conditions - admitted by the local management in the presence of one of our two District councillors - you can’t help but wonder if an outdoor fabrication area is likely to impact on the residents of the clutch of houses at Creeting Hall.
A village resident described the application as being “their traditional Christmas planning application” and, whilst my memory isn’t good enough to recall the accuracy of that, it does feel sometimes as though their strategy is intended to make it as difficult as possible to make a balanced and complete response.
Ah well, we’ll struggle on, I guess, but I have to admit, it does feel a bit wearing so early in the year...
No comments:
Post a comment