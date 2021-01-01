A new year begins here...

It’s funny really, but 2020 has been a bit of a mixed year. Yes, we’ve had the pandemic, which has been awful in the generality, and we’ve finally left the European Union which, whilst traumatic, will only really impact in the months and years ahead, but on a personal note, neither has had an obviously negative impact yet.
I’ve been working from home since 18 March which, at the beginning, was not something I had looked forward to with unalloyed pleasure. I’m kind of institutionalised, having worked for the same organisation, in the same context, for well over thirty years, and working on my own offered some personal challenges. Would I be able to maintain the discipline without supervision, would I have enough to do given the structures and methodologies that had previously constrained my work?
It turned out that the problem would, for the most part, be solved for me. The Job Retention Scheme kept me busy for a while, and I learned how to use webchat software to answer questions before moving on to contact centre work, offering technical advice to employers and explaining to unhappy employees why we couldn’t just furlough them ourselves.
After that, it was time to switch to the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme, helping those without internet access to apply, and dealing with those who were unable to self-verify - basically those without U.K. passports or driving licences and without a credit history here. It was, occasionally, entertaining, often complicated, especially when dealing with Eastern Europeans whose English, whilst far better than my grasp of any of their languages, struggled with the legalese of grant applications.
The most difficult cases were those where the potential applicant wasn’t eligible. In many cases, they already knew that, but wanted to hear it for themselves from a genuine human being. Some of the cases demonstrated genuine hardship, but without the discretion to make exceptions, and knowing that their calls were being recorded, all that could be done was to give them an honest explanation, point them towards local council grant schemes and universal credit, and give thanks that you weren’t in their position.
And now, I’m kind of back to the day job. That’s more complex than it sounds, especially now that nearly all of us are in Tier 4. Face to face meetings are difficult at best, obtaining records for examination is challenging and disruption is everywhere. How that changes in 2021 is still not entirely clear - to me at least.
I’ve been, at times, a bit disenchanted by party politics. I’m a liberal democrat, undoubtedly. I’m still a Liberal Democrat too, albeit a somewhat more distant one these days. Shortly, I will cease to hold any formal position in the Party, partly due to the democratic process (which I’m entirely relaxed about), and partly due to creative differences. I’ve made the odd contribution, but in truth my attention has strayed towards the third tier of local government.
I didn’t have much ambition beyond the borders of Creeting St Peter, and was expecting to stand down as Chair in May, but the pandemic rather interfered with that. The autumn saw me fill two new positions merely by being the only person to show an interest - the story of my political career to a great extent. And so, I serve on the Board of the Suffolk Association of Local Councils and as the Suffolk representative on the National Assembly of the National Association of Local Councils - our equivalent of the Local Government Association. I’m still slightly shellshocked if truth be told.
There’s no time to rest on my laurels though. We have a rather daunting planning application due this month for a vast business and logistics park, as well as a proposed expansion of the concrete products factory at Grove Farm. Neither will be popular, and our influence is limited. But, we must try to do our best for residents, and we will.
I am an evil step grandfather too. More virtual than actual, due to the pandemic, but nevertheless I have a role, which mostly consists of smiling warmly and saying how adorable Eleanor is. This, it turns out, is very easy...
But the biggest change in 2020 was in the amount of time Ros and I spent together. You see, we’re used to being apart a fair bit, given that she’s normally in London during the week, and I’m not. There was, I guess, the possibility that I might drive her crazy, but that didn’t happen, which was nice. We’ve been there to help each other through the occasional low points, as well as learning to appreciate a rather simpler life of good food, country walks and our home. It isn’t particularly complicated, but it works for us.
And so, to 2021. I’m expecting to get my first vaccine dose in May or thereabouts, although given the Government’s propensity to make any task so much more hapless than one might imagine, I won’t hold my breath.
A happy New Year to you, gentle reader, and stay safe...
