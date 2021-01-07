And that’s why democracy and rule of law are as one...

The ghastly scenes at the US Capitol yesterday are a reminder that our democracy is more fragile than many appreciate. Whilst the United States has a written constitution, it still needs to be defended by the people from those who would wish to deny it. The judiciary, a free Press, public servants who serve the Government and the people, all of these should theoretically be responsible for promoting and preserving the freedoms that we take for granted.
It’s funny, really, because it could be argued that the United States is a pretty poor model for a democracy, with judges appointed for their political reliability, the senior bureaucracy likewise and whilst the Press is free, it’s not always fair and balanced, to quote one major (Murdoch-owned) news channel. And with districting controlled, and often gerrymandered, by the majority in each State, you don’t even have the confidence of knowing that, in a two horse race, if you get more votes, you probably get more seats.
How unlike the United Kingdom, where the penalty for breaking electoral law is trivial compared to the advantage gained by doing so, where the basis upon which Parliamentary constituencies are determined has been altered to favour the governing Party, where the Electoral Commission is under threat (from the governing Party), and where spending limits are expected to be increased (to favour the governing Party).
It goes without saying that most of our major news media are owned and controlled by foreign nationals or tax exiles, whilst the governing Party places one of its supporters as Chairman of the state broadcaster. And, of course, we have an election system which disenfranchises so many people but which suits the governing Party just fine. It also seems to suit the Official Opposition for reasons only it can explain.
We do, on the other hand, have an independent judiciary and a Civil Service which, despite the best attempts of some, remains apolitical, if cowed.
Our democracy works, or has worked up until now, because the unwritten conventions have been adhered to in the absence of a written constitution. But, we’re forced to confront the question of what happens if people don’t play by the rules. What is there to protect us from the corruption of our government and our democracy?
The answer, it appears, is “not much”.
And that’s why having rules, and having effective punishments for breaking them, matters.
If we learn one thing from the events of last night, it should be that, if politicians do not stand up for the rule of law and for democracy, the people need to vote them out of office at the first opportunity in order to protect themselves. And, having done that, they must vote for those determined to secure democracy of the people, by the people, for the people. All of the people, all of the time.
