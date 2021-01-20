A new President in the White House and the promise of decency and competence

courtesy of the Architect of the Capitol
That, perhaps, sounds a bit like "damning with faint praise" but I genuinely mean it as a compliment. The thing is that good governance is a bit dull, happenstance if you like. You should, in truth, be able to take it as given that the President decides on the basis of facts, underpinned by a political philosophy, that he or she stands for something rather more than personal advantage.
President Biden's inauguration speech expressed hope rather than bombast, talked about the left behind and the vulnerable rather than at them, and was long on the challenges that face the nation collectively and as individuals. It was a call for unity, something that the United States badly needs. I'm not counting on him getting much, and what he may get won't last long, but asking for it puts pressure on moderate Republicans to think about whether or not to reach across the floor to pass whatever legislation he needs.
For, regardless of the poetry of an inaugural speech, he will be obliged to govern in prose. Yes, the Democrats have control of both House and Senate, but the Republicans can still make life painfully difficult for the next two years, and even though the 2022 Senate elections slightly favour Democrats, for the two years after that too.
But, for the rest of us, a Biden Presidency offers reassurance. Greater engagement with Europe, a more activist policy in terms of trade and aid (although a UK/US trade deal looks slightly more distant) and a sense that there are adults in the room rather than a transactional toddler prone to tantrums and in thrall to dictators. That offers hope that some of the more intractable global problems might get the attention they deserve.
There will be calls for the United States to resume its role as the world's policeman, and I find myself hoping that a Biden/Harris administration might take advantage of the opportunity to encourage regional groupings to play a stronger role, and to reassign some of its huge defence budget towards supporting that. Rebuilding its diplomatic capability, both by restoring the State Department's budget, and increasing the use and reach of its soft power, will reassure nervous allies whilst re-establishing trust that has been lost during the Trump years.
What is most needed though is an America which is more at ease with itself, something that clearly isn't so at the moment. It's a huge challenge for any incoming Administration, as polling shows an alarming polarisation between progressives and conservatives, and Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and their colleagues have their share of responsibility to support that effort. I don't expect them to agree with the Administration - I'm not that naïve - but nurturing an atmosphere of courtesy and mutual respect would be a good start, along with a marginalisation of the crazies.
So, I wish Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the very best as they take the reins. I also hope that we don't pin too much upon their success, because just as overpromising and underdelivering is a poor strategy, setting your expectations too high and then complaining when they aren't met is pretty foolish too. Dull, workaday competence needs, perhaps, to be more highly regarded...
