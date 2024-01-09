Twitter, or X, and why I'm planning on hanging around for a while yet...

I've watched as a number of my friends and colleagues have given up on Elon Musk's train wreck. And there's no doubt that, for a variety of reasons, it isn't the site it was.
The quality of the advertisements - mostly for unknown companies selling things that I don't want or, occasionally, for scantily clad women - has certainly fallen off, and whilst blocking them gives me a certain degree of grim satisfaction, it is a bit of a nuisance. And the "For you" option seems to specialise in vaguely annoying people who paid for their blue tick status, thus demonstrating that they almost certainly wouldn't have earned it on merit.
I can see why some would find that sufficiently annoying to just throw their hands in the air and walk away. I certainly wouldn't be critical of anyone looking for a new "home".
It perhaps helps that I don't tend to follow anyone who is trying really hard to be edgy. I do follow my friends and acquaintances, and I'm happy to discard those if they become annoying rather than fun, but I've always tended to use it as a means of steering information towards me from sources that I'm interested in, or are useful for my various roles and interests.
That means that the feeds I follow are local government based - partly because of my roles as a Parish Councillor and with the National Association of Local Councillors - or sports based (I follow a range of mostly unsuccessful sports teams) so that I can keep up with their progress (or lack of it) without having to go to a website. I also follow a bunch of Liberal Democrats and a small, highly curated range of politicians from other parties.
What that means is that my "following feed" isn't anywhere near as annoying as the rest of X. That certainly helps to persuade me that it's worth sticking around. Not worth enough for me to pay Elon anything, you understand, but enough to stay, at least whilst the medium exists in a functional form.
But that, I fear, might not be true for very long at the rate things are going...
No comments:
Post a Comment