As Conservative Party campaigns go, this isn’t a very good one

As a service to my readers, I thought that I ought to test out this invitation from the Conservative Party…
https://x.com/rishisunak/status/1743568319582466303?s=46&t=XnCxlgeW8CvCxo3KZJE-5A
Naturally, I was keen to test their figures against my own calculation, given all of the suggestions from public minded users of X that I might be disappointed. And no, I did not accept the kind invitation to be kept updated by them as to their campaigning - my e-mail inbox is quite busy enough as it is.
Having entered my details into the e-form - name, approximate salary and e-mail address - I was told that I could expect an e-mail to tell me how much more I would have to spend. But no such e-mail has come. And I am disappointed, assuming therefore that either I won’t be better off or, worse still, worse off than I previously was.
Either way, it’s a pretty poor show and, in the event that a Conservative campaigner comes to my door, I will make a point of noting that, if that’s the best they can do, no wonder the public are minded to give them a thorough electoral kicking.
