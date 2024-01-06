Home again… to sleep, perchance to dream?

Yes, we’re back from another family trip to see our granddaughter (and her parents, naturally). I even found some time to visit my own family in New York, which was as wonderful as ever.
But all I want to do now is sleep. It’s one of the things about getting older - jet lag hits harder and for longer. And I know the advice, try to get your routine back to normal, but the temptation of some horizontal oblivion is just too much.
Luckily, having travelled on a Friday night/Saturday morning, I’ve got a weekend to recover, catch up on laundry and generally feel myself back into the day to day.
So, if you’ll excuse me…
