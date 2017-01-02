A bureaucrat takes a rest cure...

We've been in Switzerland for the past four days, taking a break to recharge the batteries after the excitement of Christmas. Based in a very nice hotel in Interlaken, the Grand Hotel Beau Rivage, we've taken the train into the mountains (Grindlewald, Kleine Schiedegg) and along the lake to Brienz, and had a bit of pampering in the spa.
Our journey here was, given the chaos we found at London City Airport, remarkably straightforward. Whilst our scheduled flight was delayed, the early morning flight was so late that we were able to be transferred onto it, putting us pretty much back on schedule. At Zurich, the train to Berne was on time, as was the tight, but manageable, connection for Interlaken Ost. That's one of the things about Switzerland - things just work.
The hotel is a very good one, and the provision of a shuttle from the station is a genuine courtesy rather than a necessity- it's about 250 metres away. Everything was ready for us, including a brief explanation of dinner arrangements and our luggage was conveyed to the room without our active involvement. That's another thing about Switzerland - hotels live up to your expectations and service is discreet.
Day 2, starting with a bit of pampering - a facial for Ros, and a massage for me. I am, as I've noted previously, a late convert to this. But Ariane, my German masseuse, gently, and occasionally not so gently, drove out some of the knots in my neck and shoulders, leaving us set up nicely for an afternoon riding the train to Grindelwald.
Grindlewald is a jumping off point for the ski-slopes, and a rather nice village. If you need ski equipment, look no further (just don't look at the prices, would be my advice). From there, there are cable cars and ski lifts, plus the Wengenalpbahn to Kleine Schiedegg, the last stop if you're heading onwards on the Jungfraubahn to Jungfraujoch, described as the "Top of Europe".
We pottered about a bit, but not too long, especially as we had to be back in Interlaken for dinner...
