A bureaucrat sees in another New Year...

So, another year has begun, and there are resolutions to make, goals to set, that sort of thing. Or, in my case, not. I'm not really that good at resolutions - willpower is not one of my historic strengths, and it really shouldn't need an arbitrary date to convince me to start on a new quest.
But where does the beginning of 2017 find this particular liberal bureaucrat, apart from the Swiss Alps?
I'm forty pounds lighter than I was this time last year, which equates to about four inches around the waist and an inch at the collar. I walked 10,000 steps every day except three in 2016 - I was struck down with food poisoning in Cuba, which rather left me too weak to drag myself off of the sofa of our hotel room. But, since 17 February, every day has seen me complete my steps, come what may.
My wardrobe has become a mite more lively, and I've become a little more comfortable in myself. I've even joined a gym, which may be the spur towards further fitness improvements in 2017. I'm also somewhat happier in my work, which I'm still not really supposed to tell you about, as I gain more experience, which is in itself reassuring.
So, in summary, 2016 was pretty good, setting quite a high bar for 2017. It would be nice to continue the progress towards a rather sharper bureaucrat in the coming year, but we'll take that one step at a time, as they say.
Watch this space...
In the meantime, a very happy New Year to you all!
