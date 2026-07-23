Long, long ago on a Policy Working Group far, far away…

I am reminded this week of one of the more quirky items on my political CV, something I did at a time when I was rather (incorrectly) more confident in my views than perhaps I am now.
Back in the days when I was a young Liberal Democrat, indeed Secretary of the Young Liberal Democrats, our then International Officer concluded that, in order to protect his budget, it was a good idea to send the organisation’s Chair and Secretary to a LYMEC (Liberal Youth Movement of the European Community) seminar entitled “Youth Culture in a Coca-Cola World” in Aarhus, Denmark. And whilst he probably wouldn’t have listened his budget anyway, it sounded like fun and so, off we went.
Much alcohol was consumed, and friendships made, and whilst my appetite for European politics was greatly enhanced, I didn’t think that it would lead to much.
That was, however, until Peter Ladanyi, our then Chair, was asked if he’d be willing to serve on an ELDR policy commission on culture. In those days, the European Parliament political groups were funded for policy making activity, and ELDR (now ALDE) had been granted funds for a culture policy working group. And, for reasons that never entirely became clear to me, Peter passed the invite onto me. With no real idea as to what I was getting myself into, I accepted without hesitation and became the European Liberal Youth representative on the ELDR Commission on European Culture.
It wasn’t an onerous task, consisting mostly of relatively short meetings in Brussels broken up by long and generally excellent lunches. And, after eighteen months of discussion during which we barely defined the meaning of culture, we broke up without reaching a meaningful conclusion.
My primary “partner in crime” on the policy commission was the Liberal Democrat representative, Dame Penelope Jessel, a former International Officer of the Liberal Party and one of the “grande dames” of the Party. Penelope chain smoked, thought nothing of travelling across the Sahara with the Polisario Front and was ever so slightly daunting. I suspect had I known more about her past, I’d have been rather more daunted. Our Chair, Professor José Augusto Seabra, learned quite quickly that we weren’t exactly seeing things the way he did, and tended not to push ideas that Penelope wasn’t convinced by.
Whilst the policy commission itself wasn’t a success, it did teach me a lot about collaborative policy making and how politics varied across Europe, lessons I occasionally put to good use later on.
And now, thirty-six years later, it looks as if I have another opportunity to use those skills again…
No comments:
Post a Comment