interrail2026: day 3 - I'm sure that Denmark's lovely, but...

I had about three hours to look around - I had a train to catch, oddly enough - and so I set off into the bright sunshine of a lovely day to walk around the harbour and take in some fresh air and a little scenery. And, as my first meaningful stop, the opportunity to stretch my legs and make a dent in my daily 10,000 steps was entirely welcome.
Flensburg has a quite good science museum, Phänomenta, where you can carry out various experiments, although time didn't permit a visit, and next to it is one of the old city gates, the Nordertor, which has been preserved and restored.
But I did have a train to catch, a Danish one. The Danes have trains that appear to have a rubber front for reasons you'd have to ask DSB, the Danish State Railways about. They are comfortable though, and their first class has a nice feature, unlimited tea and coffee, plus a light snack. And, because they trust their passengers, you can pour your own hot drinks - they have thermos flasks of hot water plus all the makings of your drink at the end of the carriage and if, like me, you like a corner seat away from your fellow passengers, you don't even have to get up to do it.
My final destination was Karlskrona, a naval town in the south-east of Sweden, and I arrived as the sun was beginning to set, which meant that the walk to my hotel on the other side of the central square was done in that sort of gentle half-light which gives everything that vague dreamlike quality and gives the decided impression that you might really want to take a longer look.
I needed a beer though, and where better to find one than the Brewery Hotel which, in addition, serves some surprisingly good pizza. What better way to end a day…
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