Saturday, May 23, 2026

#interrail2026: day 3 - I'm sure that Denmark's lovely, but...

Flensburg lies at the head of an long inlet of the Baltic Sea, just south of the Danish border with Germany, and is probably most famous for two things - rum, and for being where the Third Reich took its formal dying breath. It's probably less famous for being twinned with Carlisle, but that's how the cookie crumbles, I guess.

I had about three hours to look around - I had a train to catch, oddly enough - and so I set off into the bright sunshine of a lovely day to walk around the harbour and take in some fresh air and a little scenery. And, as my first meaningful stop, the opportunity to stretch my legs and make a dent in my daily 10,000 steps was entirely welcome.

The waterfront has a nice promenade, with bars to drink the local Flensburger Pils should you be so inclined, but Flensburg is never going to attract tourists in huge numbers. It's a well to do sort of place, like so many small German towns and, having taken in the marina and a small museum on fishing, I headed for the town centre.

Flensburg has a quite good science museum, Phänomenta, where you can carry out various experiments, although time didn't permit a visit, and next to it is one of the old city gates, the Nordertor, which has been preserved and restored.

But I did have a train to catch, a Danish one. The Danes have trains that appear to have a rubber front for reasons you'd have to ask DSB, the Danish State Railways about. They are comfortable though, and their first class has a nice feature, unlimited tea and coffee, plus a light snack. And, because they trust their passengers, you can pour your own hot drinks - they have thermos flasks of hot water plus all the makings of your drink at the end of the carriage and if, like me, you like a corner seat away from your fellow passengers, you don't even have to get up to do it.

I had a connection at Kolding and, with a scheduled half an hour to kill, I chose to take a stroll into town - it wasn't far. Kolding was a pleasant surprise and, thanks to a delayed train, I ended up with time to stop for coffee and explore. Back on another train and this time, a little bagged lunch for the journey across the Great Belt to Copenhagen, which came in handy after I missed the next train, an Oresundstag service across southern Sweden.

My final destination was Karlskrona, a naval town in the south-east of Sweden, and I arrived as the sun was beginning to set, which meant that the walk to my hotel on the other side of the central square was done in that sort of gentle half-light which gives everything that vague dreamlike quality and gives the decided impression that you might really want to take a longer look.

I needed a beer though, and where better to find one than the Brewery Hotel which, in addition, serves some surprisingly good pizza. What better way to end a day…

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