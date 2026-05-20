Creeting St Peter: like Frank Sinatra, I’m doing it my way…

I had been flagging up the need for Council to replace me as Chair for some months, although the impression given by my colleagues was of rather wanting the problem to go away. But, when at the meeting, I made it absolutely clear that I would not offer myself for re-election under any circumstances, my Vice-Chair, Ayse Singh, nobly, albeit with conditions, accepted the chalice of power for the next year.
The conditions involve rather greater engagement from the Vice-Chair and, as part of the transition, and I suspect much to the relief of Council, I have taken that role on for the 2026/27 year.
Having seen Ayse chair her first meeting though, I think that she’ll do just fine.
Me? I’ll carry on with my finance and communication portfolios, and cover for Ayse as required. As part of that, I’ll be producing some medium and long-term strategic papers to take Creeting St Peter Parish Council forward and work with our Clerk, Mark Knight, to ensure that everything is ready for a new Council after next year’s elections.
After the appointment of a Chair and Vice-Chair, the business of the meeting was dealt with briskly enough. Our finances are healthy, we have our policies in place for another year and, in what I think is very good news, the Parochial Church Council, who I pointed in the direction of a grant opportunity at the end of last year, have received funds to restore the roof and replace the heating in the Church Room.
I’ve updated the Parish website to include the dates of our meetings for the next year, and to reflect the identity of our new Chair, and so I’m feeling a bit more up to date.
And so, the farewell tour gathers pace…
4 comments:
As I understand iot you can't stand again next year in Creeting St Peter, so it is good that your vice chair has stepped into the role. The joys of life after a parish council await you next May, unless of course you intend to stand where you live. (Though I don't know if there is a parish/town council in Ipswich)
Mick, it is also a relief. I’m working my way through the organisations I’m involved in as a Parish councillor, securing the succession and supporting my replacements. It’s both slightly saddening but quite satisfying at the same time.
It was a great relief to stand down from Todmorden Town Council in 2023, but I was saddened that the local party threw away 4 years of hard work and didn't even field a full slate as we had done for over 20 years. We lost all but 1 of the seats we held.
Luckily, with a Parish as small as mine, party politics isn't an issue. Everyone knows that I'm a Liberal Democrat, but we're a pretty ecumenical bunch.
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