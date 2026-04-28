interrail2026 - day 1: a detour with my family on the way to Antwerp

So, having retrieved my wallet, it was time to start my journey. Ipswich to Liverpool Street was easy enough - I even won the “Greater Anglia lottery” with the first class carriages actually on the 09.41. It’s all becoming a bit cheapskate these days, as Greater Anglia don’t offer free hot drinks and biscuits to first class passengers at weekends any more, but the new Stadler
and Waldorf rolling stock is comfortable enough.
And then things started going a little haywire. My plan was to take the Elizabeth Line to Farringdon and then Thameslink to Brent Cross West, but, as it turned out, Thameslink was the victim of engineering works. So, the Metropolitan Line to Kings Cross St Pancras, where a rather grumpy barrier guard told me that my ticket wasn’t valid. “Your colleague at Farringdon told me to do this” sufficiently placated him to let me out and I then found myself heading upstream against hordes of Leeds United supporters heading for a bit of a disappointment at Wembley.
Brent Cross West is a brand new station, between Cricklewood and Hendon on the line to Luton and Bedford, and a short walk from there takes you to the bus to Kingsbury.
Lunch with my parents and my niece, Imogen, and plenty of conversation followed but, all too soon, it was time to move on. Immy accompanied me to Hendon where we parted company, and I headed for St Pancras International for what I had been led to believe would be the chaos of the new immigration procedures at the border. You might imagine my wry smile upon clearing security and French border control in ten minutes…
Eurostar was uneventful, which seems like an odd thing to write as I think about it, although the notion of getting on a train and getting off it in another country is pretty revolutionary from a British perspective, and I made my connection at Brussels Gare du Midi with plenty of time to spare.
A short hop to Antwerpen Centraal and I was safely tucked up in my hotel room across the street from the Opera House.
Next, day 2 - why are so many people wearing orange?
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