interrail2026 - starting with a near facepalm…

So, here I am, on the 09.41 from Ipswich to Liverpool Street, about to embark on another “epic” train journey. And yet, I nearly fell at the first hurdle…
You know how it is. Working out what to pack, making sure that you’ve got the right cables for your various bits of IT, checking that your passport is valid, all of these elements that, if missed, might cause inconvenience at some unwelcome point in a trip. But, I was somewhat better organised this time, and was packed the day before leaving - Ros’s organisational skills might be rubbing off at last.
I even woke up a bit earlier than usual, allowing a leisurely cup of coffee with the woman I love, before heading to the station rather earlier than necessary - another Ros trait the benefit of which I have come to appreciate.
I was halfway to the station when it dawned on me that I had everything except… my wallet… Now, as modern online banking has enabled me to do a surprising amount without ever having to find my wallet, I do have the sense that it might be better to have physical backup. And so, I bolted back to the house, collected the wallet and scurried off to the station, arriving to find my intended train on the platform.
Let’s try not to make that mistake again, shall we?…
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