The road to power starts with a single step

I have, mostly by dint of being too polite to say no, risen a surprisingly long way in the genteel world of Town and Parish Councils. I represent my county on the National Assembly of the National Association of Local Councils (NALC), and chair a national committee and a national network.
And now, my various terms of office are at an end and I find myself rather wanting to be re-elected. To that end, I attended a meeting of the Mid Suffolk Area Forum of the Suffolk Association of Local Councils (SALC) this evening where the first order of business was the (re)election of the Chair, i.e. me, and three Vice-Chairs.
We had rather more attendees than usual, as the other item on the agenda was a presentation from each of the competing proposals for local government reform in Suffolk - we’re being “unitaried” by Labour in the current round, and the prospect of a contest made me slightly nervous. After all, my representative “house of cards” is built on being either Chair or Vice-Chair of the branch.
Luckily, however, the withdrawal of one of my rivals meant that I was re-elected by a simple show of hands (or, perhaps, inertia), which means that I’ll be at the SALC Board on Monday, where I hope to be re-appointed for another year as Suffolk’s representative on the NALC National Assembly.
It’s a hectic week or so for me, as I’m due to chair a meeting of NALC’s Micro Councils Network on Friday and, subject to a vote on Monday, attend a National Assembly meeting on Tuesday.
So, wish me luck and we’ll meet again on the other side…
