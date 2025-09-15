Federal Council: not letting the door hit me on the way out...

- Establish the Federal Council as an effective scrutiny body, engaging all of its members in its work and using their strengths to establish its credibility
- Build a relationship with the Federal Board based on mutual understanding and respect
- Represent and engage with groups across the Party and Federal Conference to ensure that we focus on what matters to members rather than simply promoting any narrow agenda
- Create reporting channels that allow members to hold us accountable
Any decision of the Federal Board called in can be overturned by a vote in favour by at least 27 members of the Federal Council.
Bear in mind that Federal Council has forty members, and that is a very high bar to clamber over, especially when attendance is patchy at best. To put that more explicitly, I cannot find a record of a meeting since I was elected in a "by-election" where twenty-seven members were actually in attendance. Add to this the "minor detail" that, of the twelve scheduled meetings, only nine took place, you might begin to suspect that this first cycle of the Federal Council has been almost entirely an exercise in futility.
So, I would suggest that, as an effective scrutiny body, Federal Council has, at least in this cycle, failed. It is a paper tiger in that, if the members elected to it don't feel a desperate urge to attend, it cannot fulfil the role that Federal Conference assigned to it. I do not criticise individual members of Federal Council - I do not know their personal circumstances except to note that they are all busy people with myriad other commitments. For the record, I appear to have had a 100% attendance record, for all the good it did.
Our relationship with Federal Board was entirely courteous. El Presidente answered our questions as required but, if we're being honest here, when a scrutiny body is as ineffectual as Federal Council was, we're not really a threat to the control of the party that Federal Board theoretically exercises.
I admit now that the third bullet was more of a reference to those who ran for Federal Council to promote a gender-critical agenda. They were effective in that Federal Council spent more time arguing amongst ourselves, or more accurately, dealing with the fixations of a minority than we did actually scrutinising much. But, given that Federal Council got fairly little notice of its potential agenda, again part of the design of the thing, and that much of the work of Federal Board is of restricted circulation, it's hard to imagine how any one member of Federal Council could effectively consult beyond their personal circle of friends and colleagues.
As for reporting channels, there didn't seem to be much of a desire to report back to members although, given how little there was to report, that might have come out of a sense of vague embarrassment as to our general ineffectualness.
So, all in all, a frustrating period on Federal Council, which is why I am not going to run for re-election.
There must have been some positives though, right? Well, I did get to "meet" (all of our meetings were online) some colleagues of whom I didn't know much previously. Chris Northwood impressed me greatly, showing a sense of drive and common sense that will hopefully take her far, within the party and beyond. Caron Lindsay and Chloe Hutchinson were always good company, and a lifebelt to cling to when listening to the Reigate One was more than a gentle bureaucrat could bear.
My fear is that the same divisions that hurt Federal Council so badly will spread across the Federal Committee structure in the next cycle. I acknowledge the right of "Liberal Voice for Women" to run candidates and get them elected, but I do wish that they showed, or even pretended to show, an interest in the rest of the spectrum of the Party's work or activity. Heavens, even Militant Tendency had a political agenda beyond simple control of the party machinery.
Finally, if you're reading this, and are thinking of running for a place on Federal Council, you may wonder what you're letting yourself in for. Don't make the mistake of assuming that Federal Council is irredeemably broken, or that there is no value in trying to make it better. It could be that it was the wrong group of people at the wrong time, or that a different leadership might have taken it in a different direction, or simply that some of us, myself included, were less effective than we ought to have been.
With a new Committee comes new possibilities, and you might be just the person to help Federal Council fulfil any promise it has. I wish you, and Federal Council well...
1 comment:
On balance, I think Mark is unduly complimentary about the Council, but my experience was influenced by the almost unerring capacity to fix meetings to conflict either full Council meetings in Burnley.
