Jenny Randerson - a memorial

To London, for one of my infrequent visits to the big city. And, on a mildly unpleasantly hot day, it possibly wasn’t the ideal day to don a suit and tie. But, given the occasion, one does what one must.
Jenny Randerson passed away early in the New Year, and today was the occasion of her memorial service, held appropriately at the Welsh Church in Central London, a short stroll from Oxford Circus. And, having “worked” with Jenny - we’d been on Federal International Relations Committee together and been to a number of ALDE Party events together - I felt that I wanted to attend.
I always found Jenny to be the sort of person with whom it was fun to be around. She wasn’t one to be overly respectful, and always had a smile and a wry comment about what was going on around us. But she knew her stuff and her internationalism was genuine and heartfelt.
Our “host” was Simon Hughes, but there were reflections from Caroline Pidgeon, Mike German, Jeremy Purvis, Joan Walmsley and, perhaps surprisingly, Nick Clegg, who also read a piece from Dylan Thomas. Family members spoke eloquently of those parts of Jenny’s life which were more private, whilst the Parliamentary Choir gave body to the singing of hymns.
It was, all in all, an opportunity to recall old stories, laugh at tales and let her family know how much she meant to so many.
There will be many who will be able to say what Jenny meant to them, and who will have tales of triumphs shared and victories achieved. I have none of that, but she was fun to be with, and I will miss having her to exchange a wry smile with and to gently mock some of the bigger egos in the room.
God bless, Jenny…
