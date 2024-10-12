My Parish may be small, but it is, apparently, mighty...

The thing about becoming a rather infrequent blogger is that, well, I don't actually get around to telling anyone what I've been doing. And, what that means is that, when I do pick up my "digital quill", there's a risk that the context is missing.
And, perhaps unexpectedly, I've become somewhat busy. Let me explain...
I've been a member of the National Assembly of the National Association of Local Councils (NALC) for four years (really, that long?), representing Suffolk, and I've found a niche for myself, agitating for better financial reporting, seeking greater diversity and, something close to my heart, acting as a voice for the many very small Parish Councils who traditionally don't have perhaps as much influence on the work of NALC as the larger member councils.
That's not a criticism, in truth. Many "micro" Parish Councils are pretty parochial, interested in matters within, or close to, the Parish boundaries and not much else. We seldom provide services as such, and with (in my case) an annual budget of approximately £6,500, after paying our Clerk, there is not much left to do anything beyond managing a small playground, ensuring the village green is mowed and the dog bins emptied.
But what we lack in service provision, we make up for in representation. We respond to planning applications, we lobby our District and County Councillors for improved services or, sometimes, a more sympathetic delivery of the ones that exist. We are hyper-local government.
And, in lobbying for our corner of the Town and Parish Council sector within NALC, I had sought the creation of a network for micro-councils. NALC has a number of networks, designed to bring together interest groups so that they can discuss their particular issues, influence the work of NALC generally, and offer support and ideas for best practice. There's one for the largest councils in the sector, one for women councillors, one for LGBT+ councillors, one for young councillors, as well as two thematic ones, on the climate emergency and for coastal communities.
Now, there is a Micro Councils Network and its first meeting took place at the end of July. I thought that I ought to turn up, given that I had lobbied for it, and, having done so, looked forward to seeing whether or not it would work. It did need a couple of co-Chairs and I waited to see who would come forward. And waited... Eventually, I concluded that, if nobody else was willing, I would have to step forward. Perhaps, that might trigger another volunteer. it didn't, and so I have become the Chair of the NALC Micro Councils Network.
There was a presentation from the Centre for Aging Better, suggesting ways to make life easier for the elderly in our communities - something that is particularly salient in small, often quite isolated, villages. And we invited those on the Zoom call to suggest issues for future discussion - guest speakers often introduce ideas or concepts that trigger action at our local level.
And so, I gained some new responsibility. It wasn't going to end there though, was it?...
