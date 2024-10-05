Monday night is Parish Council night...

I wasn't supposed to be at Parish Council this time. The original date clashed with Federal Conference, and I had advised Council that I wouldn't be present. But work commitments and ill health conspired to cause the postponement of the scheduled meeting, and so, having just recovered from another dose of COVID, I made my way to Creeting St Peter for another opportunity to catch up with events in my beloved village.
The big news, I guess, is that the Speed Information Device that we ordered has arrived. It wasn't cheap but, thanks to generous grants from our County and District Councillors, the cost is pretty much wholly mitigated - we've received the grant from our District Councillors and the funds from our County Councillor are expected imminently. The next step is for the post on which it is to stand to be installed, and I'm optimistic that this shouldn't take too long.
Our finances remain sound, we've received the second instalment of our precept for the 2024/25 year and I'm confident that we can make it to the end of the financial year in our customary good shape. We'll be looking at proposals for next year's precept at our next meeting, so Council will need to decide what our goals are for 2025/26 then.
One recommendation from our audit this year was that we move to having a gov.uk account, and we've acted upon that. Residents will see that the contact address for the Council is now clerk@creetingstpeter-pc.gov.uk, bringing us into line with local government generally.
We have noted our objection to the proposed solar array in Badley, on the grounds that good agricultural land will be going to waste. At a time when food miles are part of the challenge of net zero, it does seem a pity that such land cannot be farmed economically. However, it is clear that the new Labour Government are keen on renewables, as evidenced by their decision to approve the Sunnica project in West Suffolk.
Our next project is to consult with residents about the renewal of the play equipment. There is potential to apply for funding available from the Gateway 14 development and we're keen to find out what potential users would like, rather than leaving the decision to people like me.
We've been approached by the River Gipping Trust, who have taken up the challenge of keeping the river path clear of vegetation for walkers to enjoy the route. As a volunteer group, they would be grateful for any financial contribution that we might be able to offer. That's a bit of a problem for us, as we don't have a lot of money available for such things, but we'll take a look and see if there is anything that we can do. If, however, any residents want to either join the River Gipping Trust, or make donations themselves, I'm sure that the Trust would be more than grateful.
Our next meeting is at 7.30 p.m. on 18 November, in the Church Room, and residents are more than welcome to attend.
