That’ll teach me to move a bit faster…

Much of my political “career” has come about for one of three main reasons;
- I was the slowest person in the room to say “no”
- It was a job that nobody else much fancied
- I was in the right spot at the right time
I ought not to complain in truth, after all, I’ve had opportunities that most people don’t get, I’ve travelled the world and I’ve probably done some good along the way. And, something that does perplex me, a surprising number of people have gained the idea that I might be vaguely capable.
Now I’m not getting carried away here. As a bureaucrat with a curious passion for good governance, I fill a niche which is not always well populated, especially in the sphere of politics - party or otherwise. Politicians generally want to decide things rather than deal with the implementation bit - that’s what civil servants and local government officers are for, right? - and even in the usually less intense town and parish council sector, councillors are sometimes keener to express their views than to follow them up with action.
And, over the years, I’ve observed a range of organisations and leadership styles, hopefully learning a little bit from each (albeit sometimes not to do it like that…) and reached the point where not only do I get to be a Chair, but people actually suggest that I might be a credible one.
This is somewhat complicated, in that I combine a fairly strong imposter complex (really, you couldn’t find someone better/more suitable?) with a lack of competitive edge (if you want it that badly, don’t let me get in your way…). At the same time, however, I hold some fairly strong views about leadership, something that some of my past managers and colleagues have discovered, occasionally painfully. I am, ultimately, more collegial than commanding, more organiser than leader.
“What has triggered this attack of introspection?”, I hear you ask. Well, I’ve been invited to put my name forward to do something, to fill a vacancy. And I’ve been given an interesting argument for taking up the offer.
Decisions, decisions…
