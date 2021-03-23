A Liberal Democrat manifesto for Suffolk

Whilst I might be best described as semi-detached from party activity in Suffolk - you only really appreciate what's going on if you hold some sort of organisational position unless you work at it - I do still get the various e-mails, and today news reached me of the launch of the Liberal Democrat manifesto for May's County Council election. And, as someone who 'has views', you won't be surprised to hear that I read it with some curiosity.
I have to admit that I'm impressed - it actually looks like a programme for (local) government - and I particularly approve of the transport section, which reads;
Integral to our plan is providing a safe, carbon efficient, and high-quality transport system, and attending to our neglected roads, cycle routes and public transport. Our transport plans include:
- Introduce county-wide electric vehicle charge scheme by 2023, and no new home should be built without one.
- All council vehicles to be zero emission by 2029 by securing a pool of electric cars for staff business use.
- Support for rural public transport with a council owned bus company motivated by service, not profit, with buses to be ultra-low emission by 2025. We will start with a demand-scoping exercise on where priority demand is for bus routes.
- Re-enable the use of concessionary bus passes on community transport.
- Encourage cycling with electric bike grants and more cycle lanes, improve cycling infrastructure and maintain existing routes.
- Implement more 20mph areas where they are supported by residents and couple these to the Quiet Lanes project.
- Lobby for more direct rail freight network investment to our port.
- Investigate alternative options to relieve the northern traffic inflow into Ipswich, such as more park and rides into town, improvements for cyclists, better traffic management, and possibly a second Orwell crossing, rather than the expensive and environmentally ruinous Northern Bypass.
