Local Government Reorganisation in Suffolk - the three Unitary solution has it...

The Conservatives at the County Council having thrown a large chunk of public money at trying to persuade us that what Suffolk really needed was a Unitary County, the Secretary of State, Steve Reed, has concluded that the three Unitary solution proposed by the Districts and Ipswich Borough Council was his preferred choice.
I have to admit that I'd rather have seen a rebirth of East and West Suffolk, as I was of the view that two councils, each serving around 400,000 residents, was probably more faithful to the criteria laid down by the Government and would offer two vaguely sensible and coherent geographical areas.
But Ipswich Labour wanted something that they might have an outside chance of winning and so, here we are. The proposals read as follows:
- Western Suffolk Council (current local government areas of West Suffolk, 21 parishes
from Mid Suffolk, and Babergh (less 31 parishes)).
- Central and Eastern Suffolk Council (current local government areas of Mid Suffolk
(less 29 parishes), and East Suffolk (less 25 parishes).
- Ipswich and South Suffolk Council (current local government areas of Ipswich, 31
parishes from Babergh, 8 parishes from Mid Suffolk, and 25 parishes from East
Suffolk).
Admittedly, the Written Statement made to the two Houses of Parliament gets the constituent parts of Western and Central and Eastern mixed up - oh how we laughed when we read the Statement - but it does look like the decision is pretty much what the District/Ipswich bid proposed.
I would say that Western Suffolk, centred on Bury St Edmunds, and Ipswich and South Suffolk, centred on Ipswich, are broadly sensible, but Central and Eastern Suffolk, whose only significant town is Lowestoft at its north-eastern corner, stretches all the way across to Rattlesden, whose residents may well never have been to Lowestoft. And Creeting St Peter will be joining them, despite the fact that we're about ten miles from Ipswich, eighteen miles from Bury St Edmunds and forty-five from Lowestoft.
I'd argue that, if you really want to make local government feel remote from the citizens it serves, an arrangement like that will achieve exactly that, and a Unitary authority that includes the deprivation that Lowestoft suffers from, with the Notting Hill on Sea that is Aldeburgh, the "bow and arrow" county that is Eye and its surrounds and Stowmarket, with its sea of new housing estates, is going to suffer from a split personality pretty quickly.
And given that the new Unitary is highly likely to be "no overall control" from the outset, it could be a trying few years for those trying to make it all work.
The only consolation is how badly the Conservatives have taken the whole thing. Our prospective new County Councillor, Matthew Hicks, is apparently astounded, which given that the evidence is that Suffolk residents were opposed to a single Unitary by a margin of 2:1, merely reminds me how difficult Suffolk Conservatives find the whole "democracy thing".
But unless something is done to secure local government finances going forward, this may be only delaying the inevitable. Suffolk County Council was creaking under the costs of SEND and social care, and neither of those is going to improve any time soon, so this may be just a first step towards a Unitary County or even a Region. Only time will tell...
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