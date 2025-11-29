A pleasant dinner, interrupted by someone being murdered…

I’m always open to the idea of a good meal, and when Ros suggested dinner at the Suffolk Food Hall, I warmly welcomed the notion. There was the small detail that the dinner was part of a murder mystery evening, but that didn’t put me off particularly.
And so, last night, we set off into the dark of a typical late-November evening towards the south bank of the Orwell, just below the bridge which carries the A24 towards Felixstowe.
Whilst we were early, we were far from alone and, before long, were encouraged to find our dedicated table in anticipation of the puzzle to come. As more of our fellow guests arrived, a small clutch of people in 1920s outfits began to mingle amongst us, setting the scene for what would follow, an investigation into the death of Sir Edwin Chelmsford, the High Commissioner to India.
I had ordered the pork as my main course, and began to suspect that I could expect more pork by way of ham acting but, let’s be honest, you’re not expecting Olivier at these things, are you?
In fairness though, the co-ordination of the meal with the sleuthing was very well done, and an excellent three-course meal was successfully combined with the task of attempting to identify the killer and their motive. Combined with an enthusiastic troupe of actors playing the dramatis personae, it all made for a thoroughly enjoyable evening, even if I entirely failed to spot the key clue and thus drew an incorrect conclusion as to the identity of our murderer.
Before we knew it, three hours had passed, and it was time to return to the darkness and make our way home. All in all, not a bad way to spend an evening…
