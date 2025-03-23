F10 is passed overwhelmingly. Now the work begins…

I have made my position clear on the proposal to change who manages the candidate pipeline. And, whilst the speeches in favour were impassioned, and the problems outlined all too genuine, I remain unconvinced that “moving the deckchairs” actually does anything to address the complex issues that make approving and selecting candidates so challenging.
I did, and still do, support the espoused goals of the movers. All of the issues they raised in terms of diversity, democracy and career development are entirely valid and should be the focus of all of us involved in the “candidate pipeline”.
But the status quo offered a pretty poor defence, and the constitutional amendment was overwhelmingly carried. That’s democracy. And so we move on. I’m not entirely sure who takes on that mantle but, having won, I presume that more detail will emerge.
There is the small matter of State Party approval, and I would hope that English Council will simply acknowledge events and not put obstacles in the way, which might delay the transition. In the meantime, as a member of a Regional Candidates Committee, we’ll have to sit down and work out what we do whilst that transition happens.
It’s clear what our campaigners want, and we need to think about how we deliver that in the near term.
My gut feeling, and this is only a first instinctual draft, is to
- thrash out a provisional timetable which includes as many seats as possible, in accordance with the plan that Campaigns presumably either has or soon will have
- advise the Local Parties where they fit into that schedule (although hopefully, the Campaigns Team will have had those conversations already)
- tell everybody what that timetable is
- arrange some approval days to handle potential applicants and schedule them
- appoint some Returning Officers for those seats on the early part of the schedule
