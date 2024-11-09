Vote for me... please?

"Who are these two miscreants?", I hear you ask. On my right is Daniel Obst, who is my usual co-Returning Officer at ALDE Congresses. We're considered to be sound, independent and competent which, given that he's a judge and I'm a tax inspector, is probably reassuring in a whole bunch of ways. The picture was taken in Stockholm last year, as we successfully delivered another uncontroversial set of Bureau elections.
In truth, it's a much less onerous job these days, as voting is electronic, and our role is more to reassure, make eligibility rulings and ensure that the process runs smoothly and the result accepted by all candidates.
But why this picture, and why now?
Well, I'm running for election, and I needed a photograph of myself to include in the manifesto. The catch is that there just aren't that many pictures of me, and even fewer "good" ones. And, by good, I mean pictures where I look vaguely as though I don't mind being photographed and not like a walrus in a jacket. This one is one of the better ones and, given that I'm running for a place on my Regional Candidates Committee, a picture with the word "elections" on it seems somewhat apposite.
Unusually, I'm involved in a contested election - there are six candidates for four places - and I don't really know my opponents that well. In fact, the only one who I am confident I would recognise in a room full of Liberal Democrats is the current Regional Candidates Chair.
And, perhaps unusually, the East of England Regional Party elections are hotly contested, with the only uncontested posts being Secretary (plus ça change (plus c'est la même chose...) and the four places on the Regional Policy Committee. Even the Presidency is contested which is... unexpected...
This means that I'm theoretically required to campaign, although how you do that when you have no access to a membership list is beyond me. And yes, I accept that ordinary members in, say, Hertsmere, probably don't want to inundated with phone calls and e-mails from me and a cast of dozens. That means that I'm going to have to rely on my good reputation, a track record of competence and a good social media game. Oh, and the contacts that I've made over forty years in the Party, which may count for something.
I do get a manifesto - A5, landscape, which doesn't really allow for an expansive statement of the wonders I have wrought over the years and those I might perform if elected, but this is what I've written...
I’m Mark Valladares and I want your vote to be part of the next Regional Candidates Committee. Why me, and why now?
A General Election may be more than four years away, but there’s a lot of work to do even now. The Selection Rules are being reviewed, we need to find and approve more potential PPCs, train Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers, and encourage Local Parties to start their selections earlier and support them as they go through it. None of it should be left to the last minute.
And this can’t be done in isolation, as we need to work across the Party to help meet our wider goals. So, what skills and experience would I bring to the Regional Candidates Committee?
- I know how our candidate systems work, as a veteran Returning Officer over more than thirty years, a past candidate assessor and a former member of the English Candidates Committee.
- I appreciate the burden that our processes can place on Local Parties, having led moves to simplify the Selection Rules and make it easier for non-target seats to choose their Parliamentary candidates
- As a former Regional Secretary in two English Regions, I understand how Regional Parties work, as well as the importance of reporting back
I’m a member of the Ipswich Local Party, sit on Federal Council and, in my spare time, I’m the Chair of a small Parish Council in mid-Suffolk. Questions, or simply want to know me better? You can reach me on markv233@aol.com, check me out on Bluesky, or on my blog.
I think that it sums me up pretty well, demonstrates my strengths and, all things being equal, should give me a chance to win. Time will tell, I guess...
Good luck. You are a glutton for punishment.
