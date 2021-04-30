Creeting St Peter - a village can dream?...

I'm still trying to work out how we can hold our Annual Parish Meeting without breaking the law given the problems I outlined a month ago.
And so, I turned to my copy of the Nineteenth Edition of "The Parish Councillor's Guide" by Paul Clayden (what do you mean, you don't have one?) and promptly allowed myself to be distracted. You know how it is, you look up one thing, and then see something quirky and interesting and before you know it...
Well, what I found was a reference to Town Councils. Now, if you want to become a City, you need to get the reigning monarch to grant you city status. You don't need a cathedral, although it does offer a certain historical cachet. And, in truth, no matter how ambitious I might be, bidding for Creeting St Peter to be a city, when the likes of Croydon, Doncaster and Dudley have done so unsuccessfully, might be a step too far.
But to become a town is actually quite easy. According to Section 245(6) of the Local Government Act 1972, all that we have to do is pass a resolution;
The council of a parish which is not grouped with any other parish may resolve that the parish shall have the status of a town and thereupon -(a) the council of the parish shall bear the name of the council of the town;(b) the chairman and vice-chairman of the council shall be respectively entitled to the style of town mayor and deputy town mayor;(c) the parish meeting shall have the style of town meeting.
Well, that all seems rather easy and surprisingly painless and, best of all, nobody can stop us.
That leaves the question of mayoral regalia...
