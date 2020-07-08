Ros in the Lords: Written Question - Parliamentary Works Sponsor Body

Asked by: Lord Hylton
Asked on: 6 July 2020
To ask the Parliamentary Works Sponsor Body whether the Strategic Review of the Restoration and Renewal Programme will be conducted by one person, or corporately by the Sponsor Body.
Answered by: Baroness Scott of Needham Market
Answered on: 7 July 2020
The strategic review is being led by the chief executives of the Sponsor Body and Delivery Authority, Sarah Johnson and David Goldstone, with support from infrastructure and programme management experts drawn from both organisations. The chairs of the Sponsor Body and Delivery Authority, Liz Peace and Mike Brown, will also provide input.As the review progresses input and challenge will also be sought from a challenge group including representatives from both Houses and externally.The review is expected to conclude in the autumn and its findings will be considered by the Sponsor Body Board and the Commissions of both Houses in the first instance.
No comments:
Post a comment