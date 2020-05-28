Matt Hancock tells me that I have a civic duty to follow the instructions. There's a word for that sort of person...

Look, let's be honest, I have no desire to catch COVID-19. Likewise, as someone who believes that community is important, I don't want to spread it either. I have responsibilities, as a public servant and as the Chair of my Parish Council, and should set an example. And so, I will.
But I will say this, it sticks in my throat that someone who is giving me instructions is, simultaneously, defending the right of the Prime Minister's senior advisor to disregard them as he sees fit.
And yes, you might reasonably say, I would be less than entirely friendly towards the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. I'm not a supporter of his party. On the other hand, I do talk to my neighbours who, for the most part aren't terribly party political. And their responses have been interesting, in that there is genuine unhappiness about Dominic Cummings - "one law for them, another for us" is the general (unbidden) response.
The good news is that his stupidity and lack of integrity isn't likely to change people's behaviour here at least - we're a cautious bunch for the most part. And, in truth, given that public opinion has rather led the Government rather than the reverse, perhaps that doesn't come as a surprise. But what it does mean is that people will have an excuse if they're asked by Matt and his mates to do something that they aren't enthusiastic about.
And what will the Government do if parents decide that they'd rather not send the children back to school in the absence of clarity over their safety there, or if people choose not to comply with the instructions of contact tracers? That's when the loss of moral authority bites, and with it the ability to persuade. Loyalty is a two-way street.
The public don't like hypocrisy, and they certainly don't like being treated as fools. And whilst the issue of Dominic Cummings' job security might blow over, especially given how desperately senior members of the Cabinet are trying to defend him, observers of the 1992-97 Major Government will remember what happens when the public first lose respect for, and then start laughing at, an administration.
And so, I will comply for now, for the sake of my family, my friends, my neighbours and my community. But I will not forget, or forgive, those who made it clear how little respect they had for our sacrifices.
3 comments:
Look, let's be honest, I have no desire to catch COVID-19
Assuming you're not in an at-risk group, you should accept that you have quite a good chance of catching the coronavirus, and indeed the best way to get out of this situation and back to normal as quickly as possible (given that a vaccine is on the most reasonably optimistic predictions 12-18 months away, and even then will have been rushed through so won't have been properly tested for safety, and might in fact not be possible at all) is for as many people not in the at-risk groups to catch it (and getting back to normal quickly is important not just because, well, we all want to get back to normal, but also because the longer this goes on the harder it is to ensure the safety of those in at-risk groups).
I certainly am hoping I catch the virus before the end of summer, as I would rather have it when the NHS is not under the additional stress of winter.
I agree with you, Mark.
Anon should be aware that research at Porton Down showed that catching a corona virus already endemic in the UK - one of those that causes common colds - does not give one immunity to reinfection in succeeding years.
In which case we should probably stop bothering to search for a vaccine, as if it doesn't give lasting immunity there's no point in it and we're just going to have to get back to normal and accept that we will all catch this disease many times in our lives.
