This may be one of the things that hips were intended for...

I mentioned Eva Ayllon yesterday morning, so here she is, singing Ritmos Negros del Peru, accompanied by Inti Illimani Historico...



Perfect for those hot summer nights we so rarely get, eh?
Posted by Mark Valladares at 8:13 pm
